2020 Little League World Series canceled

Organizers in South Williamsport made the announcement Thursday afternoon

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Little League World Series held each year in Lycoming County, along with regional qualifying tournaments throughout the county, have been canceled for this year.

Organizers made the announcement Thursday.

Difficulties with organizing qualifying tournaments, travel restrictions, and necessary health screenings at event venues were cited as some of the reasons for canceling the tournaments.

Thousands of people come to South Williamsport every August for the two-week event.

The cancellation includes the 82 regional qualifying tournaments and their respective seven World Series events:

Little League Baseball – South Williamsport, Pa.

Little League Softball® – Greenville, N.C.

Intermediate (50/70) Baseball – Livermore, Calif.

Junior League Baseball – Taylor, Mich.

Junior League Softball – Kirkland, Wash.

Senior League Baseball – Easley, S.C.

Senior League Softball –Sussex County, Del.