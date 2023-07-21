16 To The Rescue: Darcy & Lacey

They cuddle, they purr, they wobble a little, but mostly they will make a great addition to their new forever home.

Example video title will go here for this video

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Ready to wobble their way into your heart are bonded sisters: Darcy and Lacey.

"I call them conjoined twins because they are always together. Even when they're fighting, they're typical twin sisters: they cuddle and then they yell at each other," said Bethany Reed, foster coordinator at Lycoming County SPCA.

Darcy and Lacey are not actually joined at the hip, but Reed says they may as well be.

These pretty kitties have never known life without each other and would not have it any other way.

Both these little ladies came to the shelter originally as part of a trap, neuter, return program until rescue workers noticed they moved a little differently from the other kittens in their litter.

"It's not a sad thing either," said Reed. "It's who they are. They don't know they're any different."

Darcy and Lacey both have cerebellar hypoplasia, known as C-H, which is a neurological disorder that affects their motor skills, but please don't think that slows these sisters down.

Reed says they are independent and can do almost anything a cat without their condition can.

Assuming their handicap holds them back would not make these scrappy sisters very happy at all. They are determined and capable.

Darcy and Lacey love to cuddle. Their foster mom has loved having them live with her and seeing their progress from uncoordinated kittens to playful 1-year-olds, but wants them to find their forever family.

Reed said their perfect home is, "One that, someone just understands that they're a little different, but that doesn't make them any less fun."

These mighty meowers are both 1 year old and rescue workers want potential adopters to know that C-H will not ever go away, but it will not get worse either.

Both cats are completely healthy.

Darcy and Lacey both get along with other cats, and a meet and greet with a calmer dog is possible. Slightly older children in their perfect home would be fine as well.

Reed said these sweet sisters will make you feel loved from the moment you meet them.

"They are so sweet, they love attention," said Reed. "As soon as you go in the door, you'll hear meowing and they start running towards you, wobbling."

If you would like to add these wonderful wobblers to your family, you can find their adoption information here.