16 Salutes: Doris Pittenger

It's been more than 80 years since she taught herself how to play the piano, and now she shares her talent with fellow nursing center residents.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — It was a packed house at Valley View Rehab and Nursing center in Lycoming County on Thursday as residents filled the lounging room to hear 90-year-old Doris Pittenger play the piano.

Doris taught herself how to play the piano back in the 1930s. She said her family could not afford lessons because of the Great Depression, so she taught herself how to play.

"I have to give God the credit because I really didn't know how and I learned the chords from watching Daddy, and from there on it just took off and the rest is history," Doris said.

Doris has always loved to play the piano. For more than 30 years she was the pianist at her church. Now, Doris spends her time serenading those at the nursing center. The people that work and live there say one of their favorite parts of the day is hearing Doris play.

"She's good, she can play a lot of tunes, I know she can, so she does a real good job," said resident Karl Henthorn.

'Honestly, I listened to her play last week and it brought a tear to my eye because it's just so nice to see somebody continue to be passionate about something and caring about something when it's no longer their first priority, but it is something she still cares about," said recreation therapy intern Abigail Dabback.

After her most recent performance, Doris was greeted with a round of applause.

"It makes me feel good, naturally, sure. I wouldn't be human if it didn't," Doris said.