150th Lycoming County Fair Postponed

For the first time since World War II, Lycoming County will not host an annual fair.

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — The Lycoming County Fair was set to take place in mid-July but has now been postponed to next year because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"We came to the decision we were going to postpone the fair until the summer of 2021 tentatively, and the reason for that is we don't know what it's going to look like in July," said fair president Rocky Reed.

Reed says the decision was tough but believes it was the right one.

"I believe that we made the best decision we could possibly make, with the information that we currently had."

Reed says deciding to postpone the fair three months before its scheduled opening was in the best interest of the vendors.

"This way we are 85 days out, they shouldn't have things purchased for this at this point, so I think economically, it should be the best decision for everybody also."

This year's fair was set to mark the 150th anniversary of the Lycoming County Fair. That anniversary will now be celebrated in 2021.

"The fair will be bigger and a huge celebration next year if we are able to come out here in 2021 and have a fair, its obviously going to be a big celebration. We will be happy to be here and see all of our local family back."