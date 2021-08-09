10th anniversary of devastating flood in Lycoming County

It has been 10 years since the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Lee devastated rural parts of Lycoming County.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — This week marks the 10th anniversary of the flood that wreaked havoc upon central Pennsylvania communities. The flooding was caused by Tropical Storm Lee.

On this anniversary, Newswatch 16 spoke with folks who recalled those scary few days just a decade ago.

"It looked like a bomb went off all the way up and down the valley. As soon as you could get back into the area, you could see it," said Bernie McCloskey of Plunketts Creek Township.

"It was devastation but not only to here but to the whole valley and to people's homes, so the whole valley looked like a war zone," said Brad Russell, the owner of Pier 87.

Pier 87 is a restaurant and bar that sits along the Loyalsock Creek on Route 87. The area received 10 to 15 inches of rain in total. The flooding ripped the restaurant in half.

"We came down that morning and got all the chairs, and all the food, the beer, and liquor were all up high in the restaurant, and before we knew it, we were surrounded by water, and we actually had to kayak out of the restaurant," said Russell.

Residents from the area tell Newswatch 16 that the 2011 flood destroyed several homes in the area.

Bernie McCloskey used to live on Blairs Dam Road just a few miles north of Montoursville. He says his entire house was washed away in the flood.

"The flood ended up being, from the debris we found in the trees later, about six feet into the second floor, and the house was literally gone when we got there," said McCloskey.

"We all went through so much with everybody's homes being devastated, including my mom's, my sister's, and mine as well, that we all came together. It brought the valley together, and I believe we are still together because of it," said Russell.