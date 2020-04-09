School bus crashes down embankment with two children on board

The bus from the Williamsport Area School District was trying to make room for a car traveling in the opposite direction before going down an embankment.

TROUT RUN, Pa. — That crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday morning on Lower Bodines Road near Trout Run.

Witnesses tell Newswatch 16, the bus from the Williamsport Area School District was trying to make room for a car traveling in the opposite direction before going down an embankment.

"We seen her pulling over but then she ended up going over the bank then, it was real like slow motion. It was scary." recalls Adrienne Banzhaf.

Two students headed to Hepburn-Lycoming Primary Center were on the bus. They were not injured. The bus driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out.