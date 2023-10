The Valley Chiefs in Sugarloaf played their annual pink out game Sunday afternoon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — October is breast cancer awareness month, and a youth football team in Luzerne County held a pink out game to raise awareness and raise money for a family in need.

The Valley Chiefs in Sugarloaf played that game Sunday afternoon. There were also raffles, food and drinks.

The Valley Chiefs pink out game is an annual event in Luzerne County.