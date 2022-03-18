Youth basketball tournament returns after three-year absence

After a three-year absence due to the pandemic, a big youth basketball tournament is back and it's being held in Northeastern Pennsylvania this weekend.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Hotels in this part of Luzerne County are very busy this weekend because of the tournament. It's the first time it's back on in three years.

The statewide Diocesan Basketball Tournament has returned after a COVID hiatus.

Student-athletes are hitting the hardwood at Good Shepherd Academy in Kingston.

"It's amazing. I mean we were practicing outside last year and now we are in a state tournament," said Owen Anastasi, St Theresa Basketball.

The long-standing tradition draws quite the crowd of people from all over the state.

Teams from the east play teams from the west.

Chris Tigue is the director of the Catholic Youth Organization.

"The champions from each Diocese send their representatives to us to play in an eight-team tournament to see who the state champion is," said Tigue, Diocese of Scranton.

Where the tournament takes place rotates each year.

This year, the Diocese of Pittsburgh was supposed to host but ended up not being able to.

"We've hosted the state tournament many times, both boys and girls. It's a lot of fun because we see people from all over, people all across the state. It's great talent. But most of all, we see the kids bonding and coming together, having a good time," said Tigue.

Players and coaches alike are happy to be back.

Maurice Brown plays for St. Theresa School with the Diocese of Harrisburg. He's hoping to bring home the title.

"We worked very hard for this moment and we are just ready to go out there and play," said Brown.

"It's been a tough 18 months, 24 months but we are just happy to be playing again. We had an opportunity to come here to Scranton and maybe win another state championship," said Jason Grace, St. Theresa Basketball Head Coach.

Basketball fun doesn't end here, the tournament will continue at Good Shepherd Academy through Sunday.