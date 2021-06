Yoga on the River Common is back for the season.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Folks in Wilkes-Barre enjoyed the outdoors in a very zen way Saturday morning.

About 40 yogis came out to the River Common in downtown Wilkes-Barre to practice some downward dogs near the Susquehanna River.

The yoga class is free, but attendees are asked to bring their own mat, water, and sunscreen.