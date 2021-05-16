Yoga class raises money for cancer research

Money raised from Sunday's class will benefit Little Eric's Foundation.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Yogis participated in a fitness class in Pittston on Sunday to raise money for pediatric brain cancer.

The Salt Barre along East Street hosted the fundraiser in person and virtually.

Money raised from the yoga class will benefit Little Eric's Foundation, which works to fund pediatric brain and childhood cancer research.

"We wanted to support the foundation. We recognize that they lost a lot of opportunity to fundraise in previous months, years, with Covid, so we wanted to do our part," said Katie Duffy, owner of The Salt Barre.