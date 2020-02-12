Yellow Dot Program helps save lives

The program as been around since 2012, but many people and law enforcement are just learning about it now.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In times of an emergency or traffic crash, first responders need all the information they can get to help those in need.

Now, with the help of a yellow decal, responders won't have to look too hard to get it.

It's called the Yellow Dot Program and is a collaborative effort between PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Aging, State Police, Turnpike Commission, local law enforcement, and first responders.

The program is free and assists citizens in the "golden hour" of emergency care following a traffic crash when they may not be able to communicate their needs themselves.

"The first hour is critical. So anytime that health care workers can kind of speed that process up, it increases people's likelihood of surviving the crash," said Michael Diehl, from The Highway Safety Network.

The program has been around since 2012, but many people and law enforcement are just learning about it now.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is just one of them in our area, and officers believe this will help.

"When medics arrive on scene, we can say in the passenger seat is so and so and they have this yellow dot pamphlet here about their medical history, or the medications they take and things like that, and that way that information gets to us a lot quicker," said Kirk Merchel, Wilkes-Barre city community policing officer.

The Yellow Dot decal should be placed on the inside of your vehicle's rear window. In the case of a serious traffic crash, the decal alerts first responders to check your vehicle's glove compartment for vital medical information.

The pamphlet offers spots for you to fill out emergency contact information, the medicine you're taking, and even what you're allergic to.

Mary Loughin, a coordinator at Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern PA, says it is not only beneficial for those with epilepsy.