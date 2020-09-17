Teacher jump-starts school year with fun video

Educators are getting creative this year with much of the learning in our area happening virtually.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Teachers somersaulting and running through school hallways seems a little out of the ordinary but it's something Wyoming Valley West chemistry teacher Ryan Hettes did while making a video for his students on the first day of school.

"The video was kind of just to have the students ease into this new first day of school," Hettes said.

The video continues to spoof the training scene in the movie "Rocky" before heading into the introduction for the class for the year.

Students appreciate the effort.

"Besides all like the COVID stuff, he went there, and he put a smile on everyone's faces," junior Tyler Casterline said. "All the kids are kind of like looking at the negatives and so are the adults, so all these teachers are here just to make everyone happy no matter what we're doing."

"I'm proud to be working in the Wyoming Valley West School District. There are so many teachers doing so many great things during this transition into virtual learning, and really sincerely, this is just one example of all the creativity, all the innovation, all the adaptability and the hard work that the teachers here in the Wyoming Valley West School District are putting together for the transition to virtual learning," Hettes said.