Wyoming Valley West School District announced plans to go virtual.
The district will only have online learning for two weeks, starting on Monday October 26.
This comes after at least two positive cases were reported within the district last week.
Similarly, Greater Nanticoke Area School District will also halt in-person classes.
According to a post on the district's website, all schools within the district will be virtual from Monday October 26 to Friday October 30.
Wyoming Valley West, Greater Nanticoke Area going virtual
Both districts have decided to go virtual after recent COVID-19 spikes in Luzerne County.
Wyoming Valley West School District announced plans to go virtual.