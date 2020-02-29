Wyoming Valley Challenger team receives donation

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A baseball team in Luzerne County got a leg up from an unexpected source.
A group of women who are all residents at Highland Park Senior Living in Wilkes-Barre Township raised money to benefit the Wyoming Valley Challenger baseball team.
The ladies call themselves the Red Hatters of Highland and they presented the team's coach with a $500 check.
Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball provides an adaptive sports experience for children and adults with physical or intellectual disabilities.