Wyoming Seminary closed Friday due to COVID-19

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Classes at Wyoming Seminary in Luzerne County have been canceled for Friday, September 25 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.



According to school officials, the staff member, who works at the Lower School, has been in quarantine and another employee who was in close contact is also quarantining for two weeks.



Wyoming Seminary has also canceled all after-school activities on both campuses until further notice out of an abundance of caution..