Wyoming Area School District going virtual

Wyoming Area School District in Luzerne County announced that students will learn virtually from January 3 until January 17.

EXETER, Pa. — Following the latest surge in cases, some school districts across the area are choosing to go virtual.

Wyoming Area School District in Luzerne County announced that students will learn virtually from January 3 until January 17.

Bagged breakfast and lunches will be distributed Monday through Friday for students at each school.

District officials say when students do return to in-person learning, masks must be worn.

For more information, head to Wyoming Area's website.