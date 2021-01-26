Convent demolition the end of an era in Exeter

The demolition of two buildings outside Wyoming Area Catholic School is giving parishioners bittersweet feelings.

EXETER, Pa. — It didn't take long for a demolition crew to take down a building along Wyoming Avenue in Exeter, much to the surprise of folks standing nearby watching it happen.

"What was the St. Cecilia's Parish is going to sadly come to an end," said Patrick Pribula of Exeter, who works with the school. "As part of that, they're going to sell the church and the parking lot to get rid of that part of the property. So the school needs a parking lot, so these buildings are being razed by St Barbara's Parish, and then a new parking lot will go in here to accommodate the school."

The building being torn down was the convent for the parish. The rectory where the priests lived is next door, scheduled to be taken down next week.

"Very bittersweet, my son went to kindergarten in the convent," said Mary Ann Matoksky, who works at the school. "That was my first thing. The nuns were there, and they had kindergarten."

"Sad. A lot of good memories, a lot of good memories as a child growing up. You know, this is where we were every Sunday. A great parish great group of people. It's sad," added Pribula.

People involved with the school tell Newswatch 16 these buildings have been empty for close to two decades, and even though their removal is bittersweet, they hope it means a brighter future for Wyoming Area Catholic School.

"For Wyoming Area Catholic, they have the visibility. People see it from the avenue and realize there's a school behind here. Nobody would ever know unless they have a child here or go to, or live right around here that this school is here. The school is fantastic, and that's only going to help the school," said Lindo Sabatini.

"It is the end of an era here, the passing, but we can look to the future. And hopefully, that'll be bright for us," added Matosky.