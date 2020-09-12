Mobile COVID-19 testing unit comes to Hazleton

The city in Luzerne County that's been hit hard by the coronavirus is getting some help.

HAZLETON, Pa. — "Driving Better Health" is the name for this new COVID-19 mobile testing unit, aiming to bring health care to those most vulnerable. It's one way the Wright Center for Community Health is looking to stop the spread of the virus by giving more people access to testing.

Hazleton residents were offered tests on Wednesday at the corner of East Chestnut and South Pine Streets.

"My wife is a kidney dialysis patient. She's going to have a big operation down at John Hopkins on the 15th, and she gets tested down there, but I want to be sure I'm OK," Lenny Gibson said.

"I just wanted to know. I have no symptoms, and I just wanted to know if I would be positive without symptoms," Louise Mope said.

Anyone, regardless of if they have insurance or not, was able to get tested.

A team of bilingual health care professionals was on hand for the patients.

Hazleton has been a city hit hard by the pandemic.

Employees at the Wright Center realize this and wanted to help.

"Right now, we're seeing the majority of Luzerne County cases are right here in Hazleton. We saw that back in April, and unfortunately, we're seeing it again today, so we just really need to make sure that we target our efforts to the areas that need it most," said the Wright Center's Rebecca Kenderes.

Once folks registered for their test, they were given a red chip. When it started to vibrate and flash, that's when they know they're ready to take their test.

"It's a great idea. I mean with everything spiking, especially in our area. I mean, this is what we need down here in Hazleton," said Gibson.