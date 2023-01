The crash Friday morning near mile marker 172 has been cleared, according to PennDOT.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned vehicle slowed traffic Friday morning in Luzerne County.

The wreck on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 172 between the Pittston Dupont exit and the Wilkes-Barre exit stopped traffic before 10 a.m. Friday, according to PennDOT.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

The crash was cleared by 11:30 a.m., according to PennDOT.