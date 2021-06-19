Wreaths Across America hosts exhibit in Luzerne County

This is the mobile exhibit's first stop in Northeastern Pennsylvania this year.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Wreaths Across America made a stop in Luzerne County on Saturday as the organization continues its journey across Pennsylvania.

The organization's mobile education exhibit was on display in Plymouth at the Borough Hall on Saturday afternoon.

The exhibit is a way for the community to honor our nation's veterans and active-duty military members.

The event, sponsored by the Plymouth American Legion, is the mobile exhibit's first stop in Northeastern Pennsylvania after traveling through Central Pennsylvania last week.

"I think this is a beautiful way to kick off the summer and father's day weekend to reflect upon the patriots both locally and across the nation," said Alexis Eroh of Plymouth.