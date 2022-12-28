Working in the warmer winter weather in Luzerne County

While warmer winter temperatures are music to some people's ears, for others it means it is time to get back to work.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Many of us may have thought it was an end to road work for 2022 as temperatures dipped into the single digits but now that temps have risen above freezing it's back to business for folks at Green Valley Landscaping.

"We're back to work," said Jerry Natishan, Green Valley Landscaping.

On a project for students visiting Wilkes University's fields on Northampton Street.

"These are just new sidewalks along Wilkes University going up through their athletic complex here over by Kirby Park. And it's just an improvement to the area here so people are allowed to walk in these new sidewalks," said Natishan.

But just because it was warmer than it has been recently doesn't mean these workers didn't need to do some defrosting on their own.

"They were just heating up because it is still cold out this morning. But after that, once they get moving with the rest of the materials they need, temperatures are up above freezing, there'll be no problems laying these pavers," said Natishan.

The owner of Green Valley landscaping tells Newswatch 16 There's not a lot of opportunity to stop in this business. You have to keep working and continue when you can

"There's got to be progression on these projects and we're asked by our general contractor Sordoni to keep moving forward and as long as we can keep moving forward with the weather and, you know, it's okay to do that kind of work. We're gonna keep moving forward," said Natishan.

While keeping one eye on the weather.

"We see 10 Good days here 40s into the 50s. So as long as we don't have any rain and we can keep moving on we'll keep progressing on the project," said Natishan.