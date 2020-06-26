Woman who purposely coughed on food at store had her day in court

The incident took place at a grocery store in Luzerne County.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — The woman who was arrested for purposely coughing on food at a grocery store in Luzerne County was in court Thursday.

Margaret Cirko faces a slew of charges including disorderly conduct and terroristic threats.

It was back in March when the woman from Hanover Township coughed and spat all over food displays at the Gerrity's in Nanticoke and all while saying 'I have the virus'.

Roughly 35 thousand dollars worth of produce, bakery items, and meat had to be tossed.