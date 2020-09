Police say the woman was speeding through a construction site on Interstate 81 near Mountain Top Wednesday night. When cops tried to pull her over, she took off.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A police chase ended in a crash in Luzerne County.

They eventually caught her when she crashed her car into a garage on Berry Street in West Pittston around 11:30 p.m.

Officers say the woman was driving under the influence.