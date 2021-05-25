Woman shares her story as a daughter, caregiver for her own mother

A mother and daughter in Luzerne County are shedding light on their special relationship as family and caregivers. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky shares their story.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — May is a month when we celebrate Mother’s Day, and, of course, during the pandemic, there has been a spotlight on health care workers and caregivers.

Diana Stivers of Nuangola works for Griswold Home Care as a caregiver. One of the people she cares for is her own mother, who happens to be 100 years old.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s still rewarding, and she’s actually an easy patient. She’s not cantankerous, she’s very cooperative, and she takes no meds, she eats very well.”

Stivers says she loves helping others and caring for the woman who cared for her is a really special thing.

“It really does give you more time to spend with your parent, which is a good thing, and I know she’s happy to have us here; I know she feels more secure, I’m sure.”

Stivers says her mother does not speak very much, but she loves coffee and doing word puzzles.

Stivers is grateful for the time they have together.

“It is very rewarding when you see that you’re making a difference in someone’s life, you’re helping them to feel better, make sure they have happy nourishment, and they’re clean, and they’re happy.”