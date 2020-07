Authorities say Kendra Dias hired someone to shoot her stepfather in front of his home in Wilkes-Barre back in 2015.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman will spend at least six years in prison for paying someone to kill her stepfather in Wilkes-Barre.

Kendra Dias was sentenced on Tuesday.

The 25 year old pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder in February.