HAZLETON, Pa. — A woman will spend decades behind bars after stabbing her husband in 2019.

Marlin Florentino Batista was sentenced last week to 20 to 40 years in state prison.

Investigators say Florentino Batista stabbed and killed her husband, Jose Jimenez Reyes, outside a home on Locust Street in Hazleton.

Police say surveillance video showed Florentino Batista stabbing her husband.

She pleaded guilty to criminal homicide in December.