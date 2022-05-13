Woman sentenced for deadly DUI crash

Debra Doyle will spend up to four years in prison for causing a deadly crash in November of 2019.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Lackawanna County will spend up to four years in prison for causing a deadly crash in Luzerne County.

That crash happened in November of 2019.

Police say Debra Doyle of Scranton was driving the wrong way on the Cross Valley Expressway when she hit two other vehicles near the Kingston/Forty Fort exit.

Police say Doyle was under the influence at the time.

James McNulty was killed in that crash.

In addition to jail time, Doyle will have to pay restitution and undergo counseling in Luzerne County.