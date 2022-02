The crash happened in October of 2019 in Jenkins Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman will spend up to 12 years behind bars for a deadly wreck that claimed the lives of an elderly couple.

Zabrina Burge was under the influence when she hit Joseph and Gloria Lyons head-on in Jenkins Township back in 2019.

The couple later died at the hospital.

She pleaded guilty last November to two counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI and related offenses.