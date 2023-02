The Wilkes-Barre woman admitted to defrauding the federal government of nearly $300,000.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A former Social Security Administration employee pleaded guilty today to fraud charges.

Takiyah Austin, of Wilkes-Barre, admitted to defrauding the federal government of nearly $300,000.

Officials say she stole identities from the Social Security database, filed unemployment claims, and then collected the money for herself.