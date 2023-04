The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon along Interstate 80 West.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after two cars collided in Luzerne County.

The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon along Interstate 80 West near the White Haven exit.

Police say Erykah Ross was in the left lane when she tried to pass an SUV in the right lane.

Investigators believe she clipped the back of the SUV, went airborne down an embankment, and crashed into a tree.

Ross was killed.