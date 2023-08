Police in Newport Township were called to the home around 9:30pm on Wednesday night.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is hospitalized after a shooting in Luzerne County.

According to police, a man and a woman got into an argument Wednesday night around 9:30pm at a home along East Kirmar Avenue in Newport Township.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound laying in the backyard.

A man's body was found inside the home. Investigators believe he died by suicide.