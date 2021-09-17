Woman identified in Wilkes-Barre homicide

There's an odd twist to the case of a woman found dead in her home in Wilkes-Barre Thursday afternoon. It turns out she's connected to another murder in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There's a twist in a homicide investigation in Wilkes-Barre.

Cops say neighbors found 52-year-old Judi Comisky dead inside the home on Willow Street Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, Comisky was found on the kitchen floor with what appeared to be several stab wounds.

Officers say it is possible she was shot.

When officers got to the house, they found her 28-year-old roommate, Jared Coletta.

He surrendered to the police but has not been arrested.

This all comes six years after Comisky's brother, Donald Bachman, was killed about a block away in 2015.

His step-daughter pleaded guilty to paying someone to kill the man.

The person who actually shot Bachman has never been arrested.