A man is charged with homicide.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a domestic assault in Sugar Notch.

Troopers found Patricia Watkins, 60, dead in a home on the 300 block of Maffett Street in Sugar Notch just before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from state police.

Troopers investigated, and Erik Watkins, 39, was arrested and charged with homicide.

State police were originally called to the home for a domestic dispute.