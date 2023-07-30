Woman dies in Luzerne County fire

Authorities say they put out the fire within 10 minutes.

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — A woman is dead after a fire in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to a house along Mountain Street in Swoyersville just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, when a delivery person spotted the fire from a nearby street.

Once firefighters arrived, the flames were out within 10 minutes.

The Swoyersville fire chief tells Newswatch 16 that most of the fire was towards the back of the home, where a woman was found dead inside a bedroom.

No one else was home at the time.

A state police fire marshal is investigating what caused that deadly fire in Swoyersville.