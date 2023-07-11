Woman charged with theft from mother

The alleged theft happened in 2020 and 2021 while the woman had power of attorney over her mother's accounts.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A Luzerne County woman has been charged with stealing more than $250,000 from her mother.

Investigators say Tracy Connolly, 52, of Mountain Top, withdrew funds from her mother's bank accounts for her own benefit and not for the care of her mother. Connolly had power of attorney on the accounts due to her mother's advanced health problems.

An audit of the accounts determined that $257,588 was moved from Gail Bottacavola's account between June 2020 and January 2021.

Authorities said Connolly spent the money on dollar store purchases, alcohol, tobacco, takeout food, and auto-related expenses.

Connolly is scheduled for a court appearance at the end of the month.