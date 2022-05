Police say it happened Monday night at the Marion Terrace apartments near Wilkes-Barre.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is locked up in Luzerne County for allegedly stabbing a man.

Police say it happened after 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Marion Terrace apartments in Hanover Township.

According to officers, Chrystina Walker, 39, stabbed a man who was arguing with another woman.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Walker is charged with aggravated assault.