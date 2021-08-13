Woman charged in pandemic fraud scheme

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A former Social Security employee is facing charges after allegedly defrauding the federal government of $288,000.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Takiyah Austin, 46, of Wilkes-Barre, filed pandemic unemployment claims for people who were not eligible in exchange for cash.
The former claims specialist is also accused of stealing identities from the Social Security database.
Austin is due in federal court later this year on charges related to the theft of government funds, wire fraud, and related offenses.