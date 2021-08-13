Woman charged in pandemic fraud scheme

The former Social Security employee is facing charges after defrauding the federal government of nearly $300,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A former Social Security employee is facing charges after allegedly defrauding the federal government of $288,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Takiyah Austin, 46, of Wilkes-Barre, filed pandemic unemployment claims for people who were not eligible in exchange for cash.

The former claims specialist is also accused of stealing identities from the Social Security database.