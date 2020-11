Shelter workers say the dog was pushed out of a car in West Wyoming on Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police have charged a woman from Wilkes-Barre after a dog was abandoned earlier this week.

Paige Sokolas, 19, Wilkes-Barre, faces two counts of cruelty to animals after she admitted to police that she abandoned the dog named Chance, a 6-year-old boxer/pit mix, in West Wyoming on Tuesday due to his aggressive behavior.