Woman arrested for setting two fires in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is locked up in Luzerne County, charged with setting fires at two houses in the Back Mountain.

A 93-year-old woman who lives had to be helped from her burning home on Sunday night.

Kimberly Ann Morgan, 58-year-old, was arraigned and sent to jail after the magistrate in Luzerne County deemed her to be a threat to public safety.