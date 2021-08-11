x
Luzerne County

Woman arrested for setting two fires in Luzerne County

Kimberly Ann Morgan was arraigned and sent to jail for allegedly setting the fires.
Credit: WNEP

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is locked up in Luzerne County, charged with setting fires at two houses in the Back Mountain.

Fires were set on West Mount Airy Road on Saturday and Mary Street on Sunday.

A 93-year-old woman who lives had to be helped from her burning home on Sunday night.

Kimberly Ann Morgan, 58-year-old, was arraigned and sent to jail after the magistrate in Luzerne County deemed her to be a threat to public safety.

Morgan lives adjacent to both homes, no word on why she would want to set fire to them.

