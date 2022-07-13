Woman arrested after police chase in Luzerne County

She drove through several townships and hit a state police car in Dorrance Township.

WAPWALLOPEN, Pa. — A woman is now behind bars after allegedly leading police on a chase earlier this week in Luzerne County.

Troopers say an officer attempted to pull over Kellie Rhodes, of Wapwallopen, for an expired inspection in Nescopeck Borough but she refused to stop.

Rhodes then drove through several townships and hit a state police car in Dorrance Township.

She was eventually arrested after crashing into an embankment.

