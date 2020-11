According to arrest papers, Stoss abandoned her boyfriend's daughter Saturday night on Delaware Avenue while trick or treating.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Luzerne County is accused of abandoning a four-year-old girl in West Pittston.

That woman is Jesse Stoss, 35.

The little girl was found safe and is now with a foster family.