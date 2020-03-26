Woman allegedly tried to contaminate food at Gerrity's supermarket

The woman came into Gerrity's, said she had coronavirus and purposely coughed on the food.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A supermarket said it had to throw out thousands of dollars in food after a scare from a customer.

The co-owner of Gerrity's said a woman purposely coughed on food in the store's produce, bakery, and meat case Wednesday afternoon.

Gerrity's management said it is working to make sure the woman is being tested for coronavirus but the store had no choice but to throw away about $35,000 worth of food and clean those areas.