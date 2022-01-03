Woman admits to homicide in Hazleton

Marlin Florentino Batista stabbed her husband to death in December of 2019, according to police.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A woman who stabbed her husband to death in Hazleton has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Police accused Marlin Florentino Batista with criminal homicide in 2019 after security camera images showed her stabbing Jose Luis Jimenez-Reyes on Locust Street in Hazleton in December of 2019. He died a few days later.

Florentino Batista pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of third-degree criminal homicide, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 to 40 years in prison. A date for sentencing has not been set.