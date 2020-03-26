Woman accused of 'twisted prank' in grocery store charged

The woman was arraigned Thursday morning.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is facing criminal charges for purposely coughing on fresh food inside an area grocery store.

Police in Luzerne County filed charges Thursday morning against Margaret Cirko, 35, of Hanover Township.

She is facing charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, retail theft, and terroristic threats.

Police say Cirko went into the Gerrity's store along the San Souci Parkway near Nanticoke Wednesday afternoon where workers say she intentionally coughed on racks of fresh produce, bakery items, and the meat case.

According to arrest papers, Cirko said "I have the virus, now you are all going to get sick," before coughing on the food displays.



Store officials say is known to them, and describe her as a nuisance.

Authorities do not believe the woman is infected with COVID-19, but she was taken to the hospital to be tested as a precaution, and also underwent a mental evaluation.

To be on the safe side, Gerrity's threw out all of the food that the woman came in contact with, an estimated loss of $35,000.

Workers also cleaned and disinfected those sections of the store.