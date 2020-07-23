Woman accused of stealing nearly $99,000 from Luzerne County church

A woman is locked up, accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Nativity of Our Lord in Duryea.

Denise Decker of Duryea is accused of taking near $99,000 from Nativity of Our Lord in Duryea while she was an employee there from 2014 until last year.

Authorities say church members became suspicious of activity in the parish's financial software program that Decker managed.

The program tracked donations from parishioners.