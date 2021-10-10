Wizarding world comes to Wilkes-Barre

This year marked the third annual Wizarding Fall Festival for the alcohol-infused ice cream spot.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There was lots of magical fun on the last day of the Wizarding Fall Festival in Wilkes-Barre.

The co-owners of Boozy B's alcohol-infused ice cream parlor hosted a Harry Potter-themed festival this weekend.

All of the decorations were inspired by the Harry Potter series, and there were also butterbeer floats and polyjuice potion ice cream.

The Harry Potter-themed festival was free to the community; organizers say it was a fun and "magical" way to bring folks to downtown Wilkes-Barre.