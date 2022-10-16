Wizarding weekend in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Boozy B's alcohol-infused ice cream parlor inside the Midtown Village hosted the Harry Potter-themed weekend where folks could participate in activities based around the movie, like drinking butter beer or polyjuice potion.

For those not of age, there were non-alcoholic drinks, a scavenger hunt, face painting, and plenty of vendors with things to sell.

"Oh, It's always fun. All the little witches get so happy when they get their wands, and we have a few little spells that we can teach them just to get them started and find their magic within themselves," said Alice Broadie, vendor.