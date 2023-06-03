Wintry mix hits Hazleton

Higher elevation communities stand to see the most snow accumulation Monday night, including those in Hazleton.

HAZLETON, Pa. — An incoming March snowstorm will have many crews hitting the roads in the early hours of Tuesday morning in downtown Hazelton.

Just outside of West Hazleton along Route 924, PennDOT workers are busy loading up plow trucks for what is expected to be a long night.

"The season hasn't been too good, so it's been cold, but no snow," said Brady Deutsch, Johnny Elias Inc.

Plow truck driver Brady Deutsch says the end-of-the-season storm is something he's looking forward to.

"Just to keep up with snow and not let it pile up at all, just make sure it's done; it's getting done; keep the road safe; gonna be a lot of snow coming; so hopefully we can keep it taken care of," said Deutsch.

Brady's older brother Justin Deutsch will be up all night checking on his snow crews, making sure no parking lot is left unsalted.

"You can't skip this one. There's no, 'maybe I'm not going out.' You gotta be ready, so everything gotta be fueled maintenance done. One inch to me is the same as six inches; we still have to plow the whole entire lot, so it's not as much snow, but it's still basically just as much work," said Justin Deutsch, JD Groundworx Inc.

Hazleton and the surrounding communities are expecting the most snow out of this storm.

Plow drivers say it's nothing a little salt, and a plow truck can't take care of.

