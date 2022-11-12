Winter weather preparations underway

Folks stocked up on essentials ahead of the wintry weather expected Sunday morning.

PITTSTON, Pa. — PennDOT is already preparing for Sunday's winter weather.

Crews will be out Saturday night pre-treating interstates in advance of the winter weather forecast.

When the storm hits, PennDOT promises trucks will be out around the clock.

The department cautions drivers with freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps.

Stores throughout northeastern and central PA are also stocking up on winter weather staples like ice melt and shovels.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Driscoll's Home Center in West Pittston to see how folks are preparing.

"We've definitely seen people preparing with ice melt; with coal and wood pellets, we've made sure we have extra on hand. We also brought in truckloads of ice melt, and we make sure that we are well stocked for and have everything ready for Pennsylvania winters," said Scott Sharrow, general manager of Driscoll's Home Center.

And while folks might not need to worry too much about the winter weather Sunday, we could be in for a bigger storm next week.