Winter mix knocks out power in Back Mountain

Hundreds in the Mountain Top area were left in the dark for hours even after the winter storm passed on Friday.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — Sitting by candlelight with a frosty one Bobby Vinton says "What is he going to do?".

Rain, sleet, slush, and ice. The winter storm knocked out power for hundreds of homes and businesses in the Mountain Top area.

"I'm having a beer. I don't know I guess we are just going to sit it out. We have electric heat so I mean this is the heat right now," said Vinton.

According to the PPL Electric Utility outage map, a few hundred homes and businesses were still in the dark once night fell.

Newswatch 16 found plenty of frozen over power lines along the stretch of Blytheburn Road and crews out braving the elements, working to get the lights back on.

"My mom is next door and she's cold right now. We are trying to figure out what to do because I don't know how long we can go without any heat or anything," said Lydia Cooper of Mountain Top.

Lydia Cooper says her mother isn't her only concern.

"It's going to be bad, bad. We are worried about the pipes freezing and everything too," said Cooper.

People dealing without power tell us they are managing but it is difficult especially as temperatures continue to drop.

The ice and some snow also caused problems on roads throughout this part of Luzerne County.

Billy Tomalinas says it took quite a while for his car to defrost. When he was finally able to hit the road, slush and ice made for a slow go.

"I am ready for spring at this point. I mean I love the snow, the way it freezes on the trees, and the way it looks but at this point where is spring," said Tomalinas.

Power has been restored to many of the homes and businesses impacted in this part of Luzerne County.